Food Truck Round-Up returns to Perkins Rowe

Food truck
Food truck(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for Friday night plans, how about grabbing a bite to eat from a food truck?

The Food Truck Round-Up returns to Perkins Rowe on Friday, June 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trucks will be lined up from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott with a variety of dishes to choose from.

Some of the participating food trucks include:

There will also be live music from Josiah Shillow in Town Square.

