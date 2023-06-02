BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for Friday night plans, how about grabbing a bite to eat from a food truck?

The Food Truck Round-Up returns to Perkins Rowe on Friday, June 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Trucks will be lined up from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott with a variety of dishes to choose from.

Some of the participating food trucks include:

There will also be live music from Josiah Shillow in Town Square.

