Food Truck Round-Up returns to Perkins Rowe
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for Friday night plans, how about grabbing a bite to eat from a food truck?
The Food Truck Round-Up returns to Perkins Rowe on Friday, June 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Trucks will be lined up from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott with a variety of dishes to choose from.
Some of the participating food trucks include:
- Boo’s Best BBQ
- Capitol Seafood
- Caribbean Express
- Chris’ Specialty Foods
- Elisa’s Cuban Coffee & Kitchen
- Geaux Yo
- Honey Dew Sips & Savory
- Lane’s Corner Cafe
- Louisiana Lemonade
- Ninja Snowballs
- Street Food Munchies
- That’s a Wrap
- Vel’s Mobile Cafe
- Wings on the Run
There will also be live music from Josiah Shillow in Town Square.
