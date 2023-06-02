Facebook
Denham Springs Officer Cpl. Kelly dies weeks after shooting at shopping center

Cpl. Shawn Kelly
Cpl. Shawn Kelly(Denham Springs Police Department)
Published: Jun. 2, 2023
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Denham Springs Police Corporal Shawn Kelly has died from the injuries he sustained from multiple gunshot wounds on Friday, June 2.

From Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker:

On May 11th, 2023, evil and tragedy struck our community and because of it, we will forever be changed. Cpl. Shawn Kelly was a great public servant, a great father, grandfather, husband and just a great human being. He was one of the finest men I’ve ever known. The Denham Springs & Livingston Parish communities have truly lost one of its finest. On behalf of Cpl. Kelly’s family and his DSPD family, we thank you for your continued love, support and prayers during this difficult and tragic time.

