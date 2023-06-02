Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Construction Project in Central to move forward in August

City officials in Central Louisiana have announced that after a five-year wait, they are finally ready to move forward with the expansion of Sullivan Road.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - City officials in Central Louisiana have announced that after a five-year wait, they are finally ready to move forward with the expansion of Sullivan Road.

The project aims to ease traffic between Hooper and Wax Road. However, it’s has faced several delays due to engineering issues. Mayor Evans said that the city had to redo the sewer as Central has a water table that is very close to the surface.

“They redid the sewer. Out here in central we have a water table that is very close to the surface. So the one size fits all approach design they did just doesn’t work out here,” Mayor Wade Evans said.

Despite the setbacks, Mayor Evans expressed his excitement about the project, saying that the delays allowed them to learn what wouldn’t work from an engineering standpoint.

Evans confirmed that construction plans are set to begin in August of this year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Allison Grace VanDusen and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Senate launches late night votes to stave off US default, wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
First day of Hurricane Season, and already tracking the Gulf
Hurricane season
June 1 marks start of 2023 hurricane season