Construction Project in Central to move forward in August

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - City officials in Central Louisiana have announced that after a five-year wait, they are finally ready to move forward with the expansion of Sullivan Road.

The project aims to ease traffic between Hooper and Wax Road. However, it’s has faced several delays due to engineering issues. Mayor Evans said that the city had to redo the sewer as Central has a water table that is very close to the surface.

“They redid the sewer. Out here in central we have a water table that is very close to the surface. So the one size fits all approach design they did just doesn’t work out here,” Mayor Wade Evans said.

Despite the setbacks, Mayor Evans expressed his excitement about the project, saying that the delays allowed them to learn what wouldn’t work from an engineering standpoint.

Evans confirmed that construction plans are set to begin in August of this year.

