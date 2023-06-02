Building heat with just a few storms this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Heat will continue to be our main weather story locally, with highs potentially reaching the mid-90s in some neighborhoods today. The only small silver lining is that humidity levels remain a little below normal, helping to keep the heat index from becoming much of an issue. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but rain chances look to run 10% or less for the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 2 (WAFB)

The dry weather is certainly good news for the baseball regional at The Box today, but be ready for the heat.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 2 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

Hot weather continues into the weekend, with highs in the mid 90s becoming more common. It does appear as though we’ll see a slight uptick in rain chances, with a 30%-40% chance of showers and t-storms on Saturday, and a 20% rain chance on Sunday.

Extended Forecast

No significant relief from the heat is expected, and that’s certainly not unusual as we get deeper into June. Morning starts in the low 70s next week will give way to highs mostly in the low 90s, although an occasional jaunt into the mid 90s is possible. Typical summertime rain chances are expected through the week, with a 30%-40% chance of mostly afternoon storms daily.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 2 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression #2 formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, the first official day of the Atlantic hurricane season. Why was it labeled #2? Remember that the National Hurricane Center determined that a subtropical storm developed in the north Atlantic back in January, meaning that our current system actually counts as the second of the 2023 season. The official forecast shows it drifting southward toward Cuba into the weekend as it battles wind shear and dry air. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows it remaining shy of tropical storm strength. However, if it did happen to become a tropical storm, it would be named Arlene.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 2 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.