Arlene formed in Gulf
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first named tropical storm, Arlene is moving southward in the southeast Gulf and is expected to degrade back to a depression sooner than later, with no threat to the US coast.
In the greater Baton Rouge area, we’ll have mainly quiet weather tonight with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
The weekend is shaping up to be a hot one with both Saturday and Sunday highs in the mid-90s with a 20% chance of isolated showers/storms each afternoon.
Most of us will stay dry, however, rain chances will go up Monday and Tuesday to 40% on both days, a better chance in the afternoon.
There are no other significant chances of storms in the extended, but the heat stays put for the foreseeable future.
