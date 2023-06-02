Arlene formed in Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first named tropical storm, Arlene is moving southward in the southeast Gulf and is expected to degrade back to a depression sooner than later, with no threat to the US coast.

Tropical Storm Arlene (WAFB)

The First Alert Team breaks down everything you need to know to stay safe ahead of what could be another busy hurricane season in 2023.

In the greater Baton Rouge area, we’ll have mainly quiet weather tonight with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Evening Outlook (WAFB)

The weekend is shaping up to be a hot one with both Saturday and Sunday highs in the mid-90s with a 20% chance of isolated showers/storms each afternoon.

Weekend Forecast (WAFB)

Full "Strawberry" Moon (WAFB)

Most of us will stay dry, however, rain chances will go up Monday and Tuesday to 40% on both days, a better chance in the afternoon.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

There are no other significant chances of storms in the extended, but the heat stays put for the foreseeable future.

Tropical Names 2023 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.