Vacant house fire under investigation

A fire investigator was called to the scene and is working to determine the cause.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vacant house fire is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

It happened on Thursday, June 1 around 6 a.m. in the 5700 block of Byron Avenue near Evangeline Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the partially constructed home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to get the fire under control just before 6:30 a.m.

The fire department said the blaze caused minor damage to the house next door.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and is working to determine the cause.

