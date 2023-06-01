Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police arrest suspect in November shooting on Boardwalk Drive

ADarryl James Young
ADarryl James Young(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives have arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 24-year-old Hentrell Johnson almost seven months prior.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Adarryl James Young, 32, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday, June 1, 2023, on the charge of second-degree murder.

Johnson was shot and killed on Boardwalk Drive in November of 2022, officials said.

RELATED: 24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Kelvin Carter Jr.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested for domestic abuse, other charges
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Senate races to wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal before default deadline
East Baton Rouge launches 5-year update of comprehensive plan
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
First day of Hurricane Season, and already tracking the Gulf