Police arrest suspect in November shooting on Boardwalk Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives have arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 24-year-old Hentrell Johnson almost seven months prior.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Adarryl James Young, 32, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Thursday, June 1, 2023, on the charge of second-degree murder.

Johnson was shot and killed on Boardwalk Drive in November of 2022, officials said.

RELATED: 24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.