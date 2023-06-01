Summer starts with typical heat but not much rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today marks the beginning of meteorological summer and it will certainly feel like it. Highs will again climb into the low 90s, although humidity continues to run a touch below what we often see this time of year.

Rain will be tough to come by, with only isolated showers and t-storms expected this afternoon and evening.

Weekend Outlook

Hot weather will continue into the first weekend of June and rain chances will remain on the low side. Highs are expected to inch a bit higher, potentially reaching the mid 90s on any given day this weekend. Friday looks to stay mainly dry, which is good news for the baseball regional at LSU, but it will certainly be hot. Rain chances will climb a tad over the weekend, reaching 20% on Saturday, and 30% or so on Sunday.

Extended Outlook

A fairly typical summertime pattern will prevail next week, although temperatures will run a touch above normal. Morning starts in the low 70s will give way to afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s. A few afternoon storms will be possible on any given day, with rain chances ranging from 20%-40% through the week.

Hurricane Season Begins

Today is not only the start of meteorological summer, it also marks the official beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center continues to track an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico, but development odds are only listed at 20% and it should start tracking eastward as we head toward the weekend.

