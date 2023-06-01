Facebook
Southern University raising funds for campuses

Southern University
Southern University(Southern University)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System Foundation is planning to launch its Million Dollar March campaign on Thursday, June 1.

You can log on to Facebook Live from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for the kick-off event.

The Million Dollar March is a fundraising initiative that encourages alumni, friends, and supporters to secure philanthropic contributions for the campuses and departments of the Southern University system over the next 90 days.

The campaign will end on August 31, 2023.

Click here to donate.

