Shooting that left 18-year-old dead stemmed from domestic incident, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A triple shooting in Baton Rouge that left one person dead and two others injured stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

It happened late Wednesday night, May 31 around 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Prescott Court near Prescott Road.

Police identified the victim as Lenni Douglas, 18.

Police said a domestic incident occurred between an ex-boyfriend and a new boyfriend of one of the shooting victims.

Douglas was shot while trying to stop a fight between the ex-boyfriend and the new boyfriend.

Douglas died at the scene. Two other people were shot and taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition, authorities added.

The suspected shooter fled the scene before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to emergency officials. (WAFB)

Anyone with information on the shooting incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.