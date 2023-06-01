Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

RPSO investigating allegations of cruelty to juveniles at Totally Kids Childcare Center

Totally Kids
Totally Kids(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating allegations of cruelty to juveniles at Totally Kids Childcare Center in the Pineville/Tioga area.

RPSO detectives arrived at the daycare on Thursday morning (June 1) to investigate. They executed search warrants on the premises and an arrest warrant.

RPSO said they do not have the authority to shut down a state-licensed daycare facility, but they are continuing the investigation, which is ongoing and active. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information on this investigation, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm. NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
Senate races to wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal before default deadline
East Baton Rouge launches 5-year update of comprehensive plan
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 1
Summer starts with typical heat but not much rain
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim ran to Waffle...
BRPD: Victim flees to Waffle House after being shot during fight with coworker at nearby fast-food restaurant
A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to...
Shooting that left 18-year-old dead stemmed from domestic incident, police say