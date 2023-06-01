Person injured in shooting, officials say
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, May 31.
Officials said one person was shot on O’Neal Lane around 10:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital but is stable, officials added.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.