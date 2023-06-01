Person injured in shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, May 31.

Officials said one person was shot on O’Neal Lane around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital but is stable, officials added.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

