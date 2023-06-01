Facebook
Memorial service planned for U-High graduate who went overboard in Bahamas

Cameron Robbins
Cameron Robbins(Source: U-High)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial service to celebrate the life of a teenager who went overboard while on a boating excursion has been announced.

18-year-old Cameron Robbins was lost at sea after going overboard while on a graduation trip in the Bahamas on Wednesday, May 24.

Cameron Robbins
Cameron Robbins(Source: Social Media)

Witnesses said it appears Robbins, 18, who graduated from University Laboratory School (U-High) in Baton Rouge on May 21, was acting on a dare when he jumped overboard. Video taken immediately afterwards shows Robbins splashing in the water, a few feet from the boat. He then disappeared, witnesses said.

A memorial service for Robbins will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge on Sunday, June 4.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The service will begin at 4 p.m.

In lieu of services, a donation in his name may be made to Christian Homes & Family Services in Abilene, Texas.

Click here to donate.

The U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for Robbins on Friday, May 26, two days after he was reported missing.

Authorities are searching for a former U-High baseball player who went overboard while on a graduation boating excursion Wed. May 24, in the Bahamas.

