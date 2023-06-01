LSP: Man dies after truck runs off road, crashes in Pointe Coupee Parish

BATCHELOR, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened overnight in Pointe Coupee Parish.

State police identified the victim as John Goode, of Batchelor, 64.

According to LSP, the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, on LA 417 west of LA 418.

Goode was driving a 2012 Ford F-350 headed north on LA 418 when, for reasons still being investigated, he exited the roadway near the intersection of LA 418 and LA 417, state police explained. They added he struck an embankment before coming to a stop.

The victim suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, officials added.

Officials said they do not know yet if Goode was impaired, but a routine toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

This is an ongoing investigation.

