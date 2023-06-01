Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Learn how to apply for free home weatherization

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville residents have the opportunity to apply to get their homes upgraded.

The Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX), with support from District 2 Councilwoman Chauna Banks, is hosting a Weatherization Application Assistance event to help eligible families with applications for free home weatherization.

Click here to apply

In preparation for the Weatherization Application Event, there will be an informational session to provide information on program eligibility, the application process, requirements, and what to expect if your home is weatherized.

Optional Weatherization Informational Session Event Details:

June 1, 2023: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Jewel J. Newman Community Center

2013 Central Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Weatherization Application Assistance Event Details:

June 10, 2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Jewel J. Newman Community Center

2013 Central Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Registration is required to attend the Weatherization Application Assistance event. Visit cpex.org/weatherization or call 318-282-8779 to register and for more information.

Home weatherization improves heating and cooling efficiency, which reduces energy costs and improves the comfort level, air quality, health, and safety of household members. Typical weatherization measures include but are not limited to: installing insulation in walls and attics; reducing air infiltration and pressure imbalances; sealing and repairing ductwork; and tuning and repairing heating and cooling units.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

You can now catch a direct flight from BR to D.C.
Nonstop flight from Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Washington D.C. prepares for takeoff
A nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to Washington D.C. took flight for the first time early...
Nonstop flight from Baton Rouge Metro Airport to Washington D.C. prepares for takeoff
Choosing a summer camp for your kids can be tricky, but now even more so as the COVID-19...
Keep your child busy with affordable summer camps in BR