Learn how to apply for free home weatherization

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville residents have the opportunity to apply to get their homes upgraded.

The Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX), with support from District 2 Councilwoman Chauna Banks, is hosting a Weatherization Application Assistance event to help eligible families with applications for free home weatherization.

In preparation for the Weatherization Application Event, there will be an informational session to provide information on program eligibility, the application process, requirements, and what to expect if your home is weatherized.

Optional Weatherization Informational Session Event Details:

June 1, 2023: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Jewel J. Newman Community Center

2013 Central Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Weatherization Application Assistance Event Details:

June 10, 2023: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Jewel J. Newman Community Center

2013 Central Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Registration is required to attend the Weatherization Application Assistance event. Visit cpex.org/weatherization or call 318-282-8779 to register and for more information.

Home weatherization improves heating and cooling efficiency, which reduces energy costs and improves the comfort level, air quality, health, and safety of household members. Typical weatherization measures include but are not limited to: installing insulation in walls and attics; reducing air infiltration and pressure imbalances; sealing and repairing ductwork; and tuning and repairing heating and cooling units.

