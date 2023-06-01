La. lawmakers agree to create task force to study high-speed police chases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana lawmakers passed a resolution to create a task force that will review and study high-speed police chases.

The proposal comes in response to the deaths of Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill during a police chase in late December of 2022.

Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen, said the creation of the nine-member task force would include a member of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, the District Attorney’s Association, the Police Chief’s Association, a state representative, and a member from the Senate to serve as chairman.

Part of the task force’s goal would be to study what went wrong during several police chases that resulted in innocent people losing their lives.

The proposal passed through the House and the Senate.

“Just knowing these girls personally, hoping that this doesn’t happen again to somebody that I know, or helping another future family from going through the pain of what their family members are going through,” said Kleinpeter.

Lawmakers hope this will help save lives.

“I don’t have all the answers, but what I do know is we need to bring everyone to the same table, and discuss it, and see what we can do try to help this from happening in the future,” said Kleinpeter.

Rep. Edmond Jordan had a similar proposal except he wanted officers to face some sort of civil action. He believes there should be some sort of accountability attached to officers in cases where someone is hurt after a chase.Jordan’s plan failed to gain enough support, but he believes the task force is a great start to spark some change. “Ultimately, I want this task force to be successful, because if it is, ultimately we’re successful,” said Jordan. “We got some work to do, and so we really have to put some hard work and have some hard conversations, some difficult conversations, to make sure it is successful.”

Kleinpeter said possible ideas could include additional training or even software to let people know when there’s a chase in the area.

The task force has until February 2024 to submit their recommendations.

“If we do come up with bills or solutions, I’d love to name the bill in the two girls’ names, Maggie Dunn and Carolina Gill,” said Kleinpeter.

