June 1 marks start of 2023 hurricane season

Information provided by the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - June 1st marks the start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which extends through November 30th. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) seasonal outlook predicts another active, yet near-normal, Atlantic hurricane season with 12-17 named storms forecasted, 1-4 becoming major hurricanes. According to the National Hurricane Center, 2022 had only two major hurricanes, but was considered one of the costliest seasons on record.

“Regardless of the seasonal outlook, it only takes one storm to severely impact an area. Tropical cyclones can bring damaging winds, destructive flooding, and severe weather, so residents should prepare for hurricane season,” urges Mayor Broome. “Throughout hurricane season, The Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (MOHSEP) will continue to plan with our partners, provide preparedness resources, and ensure that our community is Red Stick Ready for any storms that may impact our area.”

Residents can stay connected by following Red Stick Ready on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or visit RedStickReady.com for more disaster preparedness information.

How Residents Can Prepare:

No one knows when or where an emergency will occur, so everyone should prepare a plan and supplies for home, work, car, and other frequently visited locations. Discuss how people in your network can assist each other with communication, care of children, business, pets, or specific needs such as operating medical equipment.

Build an Emergency Kit – Build an emergency kit in airtight, easy-to-carry, containers that will sustain your household for three to five days without power.

Make an Emergency Plan – Have a predetermined emergency plan tailored to the needs of all household members, including seniors, children, individuals with access and functional needs, and pets.

If someone receives medical treatment or home health care services, work with medical providers to determine how to maintain care and services during times of a disaster.

Assess Property – Secure loose items and trim branches that could scatter in high winds. Review insurance policies: flood and wind damage is not typically covered in a basic homeowner’s policy.

Stay Informed – Every household should have multiple methods to receive emergency alerts. Types of alerting and information tools include the Emergency Alert System, Wireless Emergency Alerts, NOAA Weather Radio, social and traditional news media.

