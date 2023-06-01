Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A 24-year-old Honduran man drowned while vacationing in Louisiana for the Memorial Day weekend, authorities report.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 28, at White Sands Lake in Bogalusa, Louisiana.

The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the deep end of the water when he became unable to get out himself.

“Our hearts are broken by the events of Sunday,” White Sands Lake shared in a Facebook post. “Please know that we are in prayer for the family and anyone else present on Sunday.”

Witnesses on social media describe the event as traumatic, with some criticizing the staff’s response.

“I will never be back,” Cecilia Marquez wrote on Facebook. “I’m disappointed with the whole staff and the authorities and how they handled everything.”

“The rest of the nonsense you are reading on the Internet is false,” White Sands managers continued in their statement. “Out of respect for the family, we will not be discussing the details.”

The coroner’s office says the identity of the man will be withheld until family members are notified.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to...
1 killed, 2 injured in Baton Rouge triple shooting
Hurricane season
June 1 marks start of 2023 hurricane season
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, June 1
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
After sailing though House on bipartisan vote, Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate