Fire at Port of Lake Charles

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fire has been reported at the Port of Lake Charles, officials said.

The fire is being worked by the Lake Charles Fire Department at the city docks near Contraband Bayou, port officials said.

The fire started at Ace Marine, according to Port Director Ricky Self.

There are no reported injuries, Self said.

The fire was reported at 3 p.m. and five LCFD vehicles are at the scene, port officials said.

LCPD, CPSO and Port Police are also on scene.

Ace Marine Services, located at 150 Marine Street, Suite 3, is a marine contracting and towing service in Lake Charles.

Lake Charles port fire
Lake Charles port fire(Teresa Brammer)
Fire report at Port of Lake Charles
Fire report at Port of Lake Charles

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Witness says Waffle House workers helped Popeyes shooting victim

Updated: moments ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The Waffle House crew that helped an injured Popeyes employee seek shelter from a shooter is being hailed as heroes by one witness.

Crime

ADarryl James Young

Police arrest suspect in November shooting on Boardwalk Drive

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Detectives have arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 24-year-old Hentrell Johnson almost seven months prior.

Crime

Kelvin Carter Jr.

CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested for domestic abuse, other charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WAFB Staff
A man has been arrested after being sought since August of 2022 for charges of domestic abuse battery, and other charges.

National

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...

Senate races to wrap up Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal before default deadline

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and LISA MASCARO, KEVIN FREKING, STEPHEN GROVES and FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press
Despite deep disappointment from hard-right Republicans that budget cuts don't go far enough, the bill was approved on a bipartisan House vote.

News

East Baton Rouge launches 5-year update of comprehensive plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Baton Rouge’s City-Parish Planning Commission has begun the 5-Year Update to FUTUREBR, the Comprehensive Master Plan for our city-parish.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

First day of Hurricane Season, and already tracking the Gulf

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Silverman
Today is the official start of the 2023 hurricane season, and we’re already monitoring the Gulf for an area of low pressure that has a 70% (high) chance of tropical development.

Crime

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim ran to Waffle...

BRPD: Victim flees to Waffle House after being shot during fight with coworker at nearby fast-food restaurant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim ran to Waffle House for help on Wednesday night, May 31.

Crime

A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to...

Shooting that left 18-year-old dead stemmed from domestic incident, police say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to emergency officials.

Crime

Totally Kids

RPSO investigating allegations of cruelty to juveniles at Totally Kids Childcare Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KALB Digital Team
RPSO is investigating a local daycare.

News

Cameron Robbins

Memorial service planned for U-High graduate who went overboard in Bahamas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
A memorial service to celebrate the life of a teenager who went overboard while on a boating excursion has been announced.

Crime

jail generic

Former WBRSO employee pleads guilty to theft of over $150K

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
A former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office employee plead guilty to stealing money from the department on Thursday, June 1.