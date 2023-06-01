Facebook
Fight between coworkers leads to shooting at Waffle House, police say

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a Waffle House on Wednesday night, May 31.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a Waffle House on Wednesday night, May 31.

It reportedly happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Waffle House located at 1988 O’Neal Lane.

Police said the shooting at the Waffle House on O’Neal Lane started as a fight between two employees.

The accused shooter left before responding officers got there, police added.

A fight between employees led to a shooting at a Waffle House on O'Neal Lane late Wednesday...
A fight between employees led to a shooting at a Waffle House on O'Neal Lane late Wednesday night, a spokesman with BRPD confirmed.(WAFB)

One victim was transported to the hospital but is stable, according to emergency responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

