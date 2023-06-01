Fight between coworkers leads to shooting at Waffle House, police say
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a Waffle House on Wednesday night, May 31.
It reportedly happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Waffle House located at 1988 O’Neal Lane.
Police said the shooting at the Waffle House on O’Neal Lane started as a fight between two employees.
The accused shooter left before responding officers got there, police added.
One victim was transported to the hospital but is stable, according to emergency responders.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.