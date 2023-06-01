East Baton Rouge launches 5-year update of comprehensive plan

The following is a news release from East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s City-Parish Planning Commission has begun the 5-Year Update to FUTUREBR, the Comprehensive Master Plan for our city-parish. Building upon the foundations established by the Horizon Plan efforts of decades past, FUTUREBR is the general plan for land use and policies intended to guide and address both current and future needs of the City-Parish. All community members are encouraged to participate in this plan update process and may do so by attending one of six open house events in locations across the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish listed below.

The FUTUREBR plan encapsulates a vision for the future of our community. As technology advances, populations shift, transportation needs change, and weather extremes become more frequent, the FUTUREBR plan must be examined and revised to maintain its relevancy. This update cycle is the opportunity to consider our current situation, become informed of national and global trends, and contribute your voice to the conversation.

The multi-chapter FUTUREBR includes nine elements addressing the topics of land use, community and neighborhood design, housing, parks and recreation, infrastructure, economic development, public services, transportation, and environment and conservation. Public participation is critical in creating, prioritizing, and refining the revisions and updates to the comprehensive plan.

The community’s contributed ideas are vital to ensure that the goals, objectives, action items, and recommendations contained in FUTUREBR continue to reflect our community’s shared vision for our future. Find more information about the process at the FUTUREBR 5-Year Update landing page.

Please take our survey to help make our city a better place to live, work, and play.

The results of this survey will be used to help us craft the 5-Year Update to FUTUREBR. Please read each question and answer it as accurately as possible. This questionnaire will take 5 to 10 minutes to complete.

Below are the locations, dates, and times for the first round of public workshops. A second round of workshops is anticipated later this year.

BREC Garden Center in Independence Park

Thursday, June 15, 2023, 5-7 p.m.

7950 Independence Boulevard

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library

Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 5-7 p.m.

13600 Port Hudson-Pride Road

Pride, LA 70770

Carver Branch Library

Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 5-7 p.m.

720 Terrace Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library

Thursday, June 29, 2023, 5-7 p.m.

9200 Bluebonnet Boulevard

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Scotlandville Branch Library

Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 5-7 p.m.

7373 Scenic Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Jones Creek Regional Branch Library

Thursday, July 20, 2023 5-7 p.m.

6222 Jones Creek Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

