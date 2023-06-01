CRIME STOPPERS: police seek answers in unsolved murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends of Percy Parker Jr. are still looking for answers in his unsolved murder that took place in July of 2021.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to the 4700 block of Bank St., where they found Percy Parker Jr.,49, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting reportedly happened shortly after 4 p.m.

According to witnesses, they saw a white vehicle fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Family and friends urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stopper at 344-STOP (7867) or submit a tip anonymously to www.crimestoppers225.com.

