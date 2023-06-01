Chilled Avocado & Cucumber Soup with Cantaloupe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This soup is an excellent treat on a hot summer day. You can use many different kinds of fruits and vegetables to create a fun, easy and refreshing dish surely to impress!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

2 avocados, halved, pitted and peeled

1 large cucumber, peeled, halved and seeded

1 ripe cantaloupe, halved, seeded and divided

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

1 cup vegetable broth or stock

1 (6-ounce) container plain fat-free yogurt

2 tbsps lemon juice

1 tsp grated lemon zest

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup basil leaves for garnish

2 tbsps toasted pine nuts for garnish

Method:

Using a melon baller, scoop the melon into small balls. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and keep cold. In a bowl of a food processor, add avocados, cucumber, onion, stock, yogurt, lemon juice and half of the melon balls then pulse until smooth. Add lemon zest then season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Pulse until ingredients are well blended. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. To serve, pour an equal portion of cold soup into each wine glass or bowl and garnish with remaining melon balls, basil leaves, and toasted pine nuts.

