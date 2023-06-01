Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Chilled Avocado & Cucumber Soup with Cantaloupe

This soup is an excellent treat on a hot summer day. You can use many different kinds of fruits and vegetables to create a fun, easy and refreshing dish.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This soup is an excellent treat on a hot summer day. You can use many different kinds of fruits and vegetables to create a fun, easy and refreshing dish surely to impress!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

2 avocados, halved, pitted and peeled

1 large cucumber, peeled, halved and seeded

1 ripe cantaloupe, halved, seeded and divided

1 small onion, peeled and chopped

1 cup vegetable broth or stock

1 (6-ounce) container plain fat-free yogurt

2 tbsps lemon juice

1 tsp grated lemon zest

Salt and black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

¼ cup basil leaves for garnish

2 tbsps toasted pine nuts for garnish

Method:

Using a melon baller, scoop the melon into small balls. Transfer to a bowl, cover, and keep cold. In a bowl of a food processor, add avocados, cucumber, onion, stock, yogurt, lemon juice and half of the melon balls then pulse until smooth. Add lemon zest then season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Pulse until ingredients are well blended. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. To serve, pour an equal portion of cold soup into each wine glass or bowl and garnish with remaining melon balls, basil leaves, and toasted pine nuts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: Chilled Avocado & Cucumber Soup with Cantaloupe (June 2, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Crabmeat and Artichoke Boulettes (May 25, 2023).
Crabmeat and Artichoke Boulettes
Stirrin' It Up: Crabmeat and Artichoke Boulettes (May 25, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Lobster, Mango & Jicama Salad with Jalapeño Yogurt Dressing (May 23, 2023).
Lobster, Mango & Jicama Salad with Jalapeño Yogurt Dressing