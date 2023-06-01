Facebook
BRPD: Victim flees to Waffle House after being shot during fight with coworker at nearby fast-food restaurant

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured at a Waffle House on Wednesday night, May 31.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim ran to Waffle House for help on Wednesday night, May 31.

Officials said they responded around 10:30 p.m. to the Waffle House located at 1988 O’Neal Lane, where there were reports of someone being shot.

According to BRPD, the victim ran to the Waffle House after being shot at a nearby Popeye’s.

The shooting reportedly started as a fight between two employees at the fast food restaurant, police said.

The accused shooter left before responding officers got there, police added.

A fight between employees led to a shooting at a Waffle House on O'Neal Lane late Wednesday...
A fight between employees led to a shooting at a Waffle House on O'Neal Lane late Wednesday night, a spokesman with BRPD confirmed.(WAFB)

One victim was transported to the hospital but is stable, according to emergency responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

