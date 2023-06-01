Facebook
2 killed in St. Helena Parish crash

(MGN online)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PINE GROVE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a crash in St. Helena Parish left two people dead.

LSP confirmed it happened after 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 on LA Hwy 16 near LA Hwy 449 in Pine Grove.

Christopher Koch, 36, of Metairie, and Travis Connell, 51, of Denham Springs died in the accident.

State Police reported a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by Koch, was westbound on LA Hwy 16. At the same time, a 2004 Freightliner CST112 was eastbound on LA Hwy 16. The Chrysler traveled across the centerline and hit the Freightliner, according to law enforcement.

Despite being properly restrained, Koch sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Koch’s passenger, Connell, was not properly restrained and sustained fatal injuries. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was properly restrained and had minor injuries. They were taken to a local hospital.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

