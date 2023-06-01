1 killed, 2 injured in Baton Rouge triple shooting
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to emergency officials.
It happened late Wednesday night, May 31 around 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Prescott Court near Prescott Road.
Officials confirmed two of the victims were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.