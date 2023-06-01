Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 killed, 2 injured in Baton Rouge triple shooting

A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to...
A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to emergency officials.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to emergency officials.

It happened late Wednesday night, May 31 around 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Prescott Court near Prescott Road.

Officials confirmed two of the victims were taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.

A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to...
A triple shooting in Baton Rouge left one person dead and two others injured, according to emergency officials.(WAFB)

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Hurricane season
June 1 marks start of 2023 hurricane season
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, June 1
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks during a news conference after President Joe...
After sailing though House on bipartisan vote, Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal now goes to Senate