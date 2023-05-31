Facebook
Zachary School District announces new superintendent

Ben Necaise
Ben Necaise(Zachary Community School District)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Community School District announced its new Superintendent of Schools on Tuesday, May 30.

Ben Necaise was voted as the next leader of the school district following the retirement of Scott Devillier.

Necaise released the following statement on his new role:

