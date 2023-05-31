Officials announce resignation of CPRA chairman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The head of Louisiana’s state coastal program is resigning after four years in his role as director and chairman, officials confirmed on Wednesday, May 31.
According to the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA), Kyle R. “Chip” Kline Jr. will resign as director of Coastal Activities and chairman of CPRA, effective July 3, 2023.
Kline, who has been involved in the Louisiana coastal program since 2008, was appointed to his current roles in January 2019, according to officials.
Officials said CPRA Executive Director Bren Haase will take over for Kline as chairman while Deputy Director Greg Grandy will take over for Haase as executive director.
The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority released the following news statement about Kline’s resignation:
