May ends with another Ozone Action Day, isolated storms

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An Ozone Action Day is in effect for the third straight day, with ground-level ozone levels forecast to reach the ‘Code Orange’ or ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category. It’s another day where those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 31
Otherwise, no significant changes are expected in our tangible weather for today. Look for a mix of sun and clouds, isolated showers and t-storms, and highs near 90 degrees.

Thursday – Friday

An area of low pressure meandering over the eastern half of the Gulf of Mexico may briefly drift a little closer to the area on Thursday, but it still looks as though most of its associated moisture will stay to our east. Rain chances will stay around 20%, with highs near 90 degrees. The National Hurricane Center currently only gives that area a 20% chance of development and it should start moving eastward by the weekend.

If anything, rain chances trend even lower on Friday, with a less than 20% chance of showers and t-storms in the forecast. The mainly dry weather is good news for the opening day of the baseball regional at Alex Box, but heat will be an issue, with highs topping out in the low 90s.

Weekend Outlook

Things may gradually become a little more unstable locally over the weekend, leading to a modest increase in rain chances. For now, I’ve got rain odds at 20%-30% on Saturday climbing to around 40% on Sunday. But typical early June heat will prevail, with highs continuing to reach the low 90s.

