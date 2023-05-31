LSU’s Ciara Briggs earns 2nd Gold Glove Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAFB) - LSU center fielder Ciara Briggs has gone back-to-back in winning her second Rawlings Gold Glove Award presented by the NAtional Fastpitch Coach Association (NFCA). Briggs becomes the first Tiger to win the award in consecutive seasons.

This past season Briggs in 59 starts had a perfect fielding percentage after 83 putouts and four assists in 87 chances. She ranks No. 7 in school history with a .990 fielding percentage in 291 chances, Briggs hasn’t committed an error in two seasons.

At the plate Briggs had a .347 average with 68 hits, 24 RBI, and a team-high 46 runs scored.

Briggs is the second Gold Glove Award winner in program history, the first to win the award in college. A.J. Andrews became the first woman to receive a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2016 as a professional outfielder for the Akron Racers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.