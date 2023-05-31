Keep your child busy with affordable summer camps in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many Baton Rouge groups are trying to make summer camps affordable for parents, but time is running out to register your kids.

Cora Knighton is a camp director for the Mid City Lyfe Camp. She says organizers created the program to make life easier for working families, and provide meals, life skills, and academic sessions to the kids. Providing a free option for parents to choose from was a priority.

“We didn’t want parents to pay because they are already paying for enough. They’re paying for school uniforms, supplies, so we were like. We’re going to give them a break and pay for everything. And that is one reason why we have first come first serve,” Knighton said.

Darryl Hurst is another leader hosting a summer camp called Hursts Hearts: A Camp for Kids.

According to Hurst, they’ve had to get creative to make the programs affordable by partnering with feeding programs, and other groups to ensure they can keep costs down.

“So by having some positive and productive things to do for those kids that keep them occupied throughout the daytime. We ensure that we have a more positive community,” Hurst said.

The Mid-City Lyfe Summer Camp will soon reach capacity, so organizers urge people to enroll their children quickly.

Affordable Summer Camps with Openings:

Mid City Lyfe in 61

Contact Cora Knighton to register at 225.921.0301 or coraknighton@gmail.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.