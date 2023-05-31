Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Keep your child busy with affordable summer camps in BR

Choosing a summer camp for your kids can be tricky, but now even more so as the COVID-19...
Choosing a summer camp for your kids can be tricky, but now even more so as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many Baton Rouge groups are trying to make summer camps affordable for parents, but time is running out to register your kids.

Cora Knighton is a camp director for the Mid City Lyfe Camp. She says organizers created the program to make life easier for working families, and provide meals, life skills, and academic sessions to the kids. Providing a free option for parents to choose from was a priority.

“We didn’t want parents to pay because they are already paying for enough. They’re paying for school uniforms, supplies, so we were like. We’re going to give them a break and pay for everything. And that is one reason why we have first come first serve,” Knighton said.

Darryl Hurst is another leader hosting a summer camp called Hursts Hearts: A Camp for Kids.

According to Hurst, they’ve had to get creative to make the programs affordable by partnering with feeding programs, and other groups to ensure they can keep costs down.

“So by having some positive and productive things to do for those kids that keep them occupied throughout the daytime. We ensure that we have a more positive community,” Hurst said.

The Mid-City Lyfe Summer Camp will soon reach capacity, so organizers urge people to enroll their children quickly.

Affordable Summer Camps with Openings:

  • Mid City Lyfe in 61

Contact Cora Knighton to register at 225.921.0301 or coraknighton@gmail.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

SMART LIVING: Ways to increase your productivity
Movie company
Lawmakers close to extending tax breaks for movie companies
Hot and dry weather impacting ozone levels in BR
Lawmakers close to extending tax breaks for movie companies