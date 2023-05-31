Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Ronnie Rantz

It’s time to talk some LSU postseason baseball with former LSU pitcher Ronnie Rantz, who has been a broadcaster for roughly three decade.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s time to talk some LSU postseason baseball!

Head coach Jay Johnson and his Tigers begin NCAA Tournament play this weekend at Alex Box Stadium, starting with the Tulane Green Wave Friday at 2 p.m.

Perhaps no one knows more about the history of LSU baseball or can talk more extensively about it than “Jumbo” Ronnie Rantz, a former Tigers’ pitcher who has been a broadcaster for roughly three decades.

