Fraternity Brothers Open New Restaurant, KOK Wings & Things

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - There is a new restaurant specializing in hot wings now open at Electric Depot in Baton Rouge. Avery Bell, Corey McCoy, Jared Johnson, and Tre’Jan Vinson, fraternity brothers and members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity are the owners of KOK Wings & Things, a restaurant specializing in chicken wings and loaded fries. They also sell a variety of appetizers, fish, and shrimp. KOK is a acronym for Kitchen On Klinton. The owners began their restaurant journey on Clinton street. The use a stylistic “K” as an homage to Kappa Alpha Psi.

The Baton Rouge location is the third location for KOK Wings & Things. They also have locations in Lafayette and New Iberia.

Before entering the restaurant, you will see a bright orange and red color scheme and a large patio with ample seating. As soon as you walk inside of the restaurant, the staff shouts “Welcome to KOK”. There is a full bar and a to-go waiting area. We spoke with two of the owners Corey McCoy and Tre’Jan Vinson who shared their excitement for the new location as well as their appreciation for their warm reception in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.