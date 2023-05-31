Crime Stoppers tip led to drug bust; Glock switch, cocaine, heroin seized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Crime Stoppers tip led to a drug bust, according to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police conducted an investigation in the 1200 block of Cristy Drive near Florida Blvd.

A Glock switch was located at the home along with the following items:

151g Meth

8.5g Crack Cocaine

15g Powder Cocaine

1g Heroin

221.8g Marijuana

14.3g Synthetic Marijuana

A second Glock pistol

