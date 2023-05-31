Crime Stoppers tip led to drug bust; Glock switch, cocaine, heroin seized
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Crime Stoppers tip led to a drug bust, according to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police conducted an investigation in the 1200 block of Cristy Drive near Florida Blvd.
A Glock switch was located at the home along with the following items:
- 151g Meth
- 8.5g Crack Cocaine
- 15g Powder Cocaine
- 1g Heroin
- 221.8g Marijuana
- 14.3g Synthetic Marijuana
- A second Glock pistol
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.