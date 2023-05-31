Facebook
Crime Stoppers tip led to drug bust; Glock switch, cocaine, heroin seized

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Crime Stoppers tip led to a drug bust, according to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police conducted an investigation in the 1200 block of Cristy Drive near Florida Blvd.

A Glock switch was located at the home along with the following items:

  • 151g Meth
  • 8.5g Crack Cocaine
  • 15g Powder Cocaine
  • 1g Heroin
  • 221.8g Marijuana
  • 14.3g Synthetic Marijuana
  • A second Glock pistol
