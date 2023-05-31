Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: How often do you need to wash your stuff?

Think you do a lot of laundry? You’re not alone: Believe it or not, the average family does...
Think you do a lot of laundry? You’re not alone: Believe it or not, the average family does about 300 loads of laundry per year.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Think you do a lot of laundry? You’re not alone: Believe it or not, the average family does about 300 loads of laundry per year. That’s about five loads every week! One way to cut back: Don’t wash your clothes as often. But how long can we really go before we need to wash everyday items? Search the web and that’s up for debate. Consumer Reports says don’t throw in the towel just yet — its laundry experts are here to help!

Do you have to wash your comforters every single week? It’s not necessary, says Consumer Reports —- unless your pet sleeps on the bed, every three weeks will do the job. But don’t go too much longer. Things we can’t see can accumulate, like dust mites, bacteria, and dead skin cells that can trigger allergies and skin irritation.

@consumerreports CR test engineer Rich Handel says it's time to free yourself from the grips of fabric softener 🙌. Learn more at cr.org/laundry5things #laundrytok #cleantok #5thingsiwouldneverdo ♬ original sound - Consumer Reports

Sheets are another matter — wash them every five to seven days — sooner if you or someone is sick.

Fear of a dank, moldy towel? Don’t throw it on the floor. Hang it up. If you allow it to dry in between, you won’t have to wash it as often. We generally suggest three to five days.

But undergarments, T-shirts, socks, and especially gym clothes should be washed after each use. And don’t bunch them up in a bag and leave them there. It’ll become a science experiment.

What about khakis and dress shirts? Unless stained or sweaty, or you don’t wear undergarments, save yourself the trouble and wash them after three wears. And what about jeans? Even longer!

To get the most out of your detergent, use those tested by Consumer Reports. Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release, Tide Oxi, and Persil Pro Clean Stain Fighter earn top spots. But don’t overdo it — more is not necessarily better.

And don’t forget — how you sort your laundry is key. Consumer Reports recommends washing heavily soiled items separately from lightly soiled ones. Treat stains before you throw them in the wash, and of course separate whites from colors.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, May 31
May ends with another Ozone Action Day, isolated storms
The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced it happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of...
4 dogs rescued, 1 person injured after house fire
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana
East Baton Rouge Parish School System (Source: WAFB)
EBR school leaders host town hall amid concerns around new budget, proposed teacher pay raises