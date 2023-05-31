Collecting new, gently used uniforms for kids in the Capital Region

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Low-income families are struggling to keep their heads above water in today’s difficult economy. Michael Acaldo, President and CEO of St. Vincent de Paul said many families are in a desperate struggle to keep up with rising food, rent, and utility costs. Clothes for growing children are at the bottom of the list.

That’s why WAFB is partnering up with St. Vincent De Paul to collect as many uniforms for kids as we can.

Right now, you have the chance to help those children and families in need by donating new or gently used school uniforms.

You can find a list of drop-off locations here.

A simple donation of $24 will buy a child the two uniforms that he or she needs to attend school.

Low-income families are struggling to keep their heads above water in today’s difficult economy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.