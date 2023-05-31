Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Car crashes into Canal Street storefront of Rubensteins

By Maddie Kerth
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Surveillance video captured the moment a speeding car crashed into the Canal Street storefront of Rubensteins, the iconic clothing store in downtown New Orleans, on Monday night (May 29).

A representative for Rubensteins told Fox 8 that no one was injured in the Monday night crash, and no merchandise was stolen from behind the broken windows.

Video captured the black sedan knocking down a streetlight and crashing into the apparel store. Airbags in the car deployed, allowing a male driver and female passenger to climb out of the wrecked car.

The store official said construction contractors working on building renovations above the crash were able to quickly secure the building.

Rubensteins is awaiting replacement of the broken glass, but remains open for business. It was unclear whether New Orleans police issued citations or made arrests in connection to the crash.

The family-owned business has operated at the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue since 1924.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Uniforms for Kids
Collecting new, gently used uniforms for kids in the Capital Region
Think you do a lot of laundry? You’re not alone: Believe it or not, the average family does...
CONSUMER REPORTS: How often do you need to wash your stuff?
YOUR HEALTH: First-in-the-world device helps the right side of the heart
YOUR HEALTH: First-in-the-world device helps the right side of the heart
The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced it happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of...
4 dogs rescued, 1 person injured after house fire
YOUR HEALTH: First-in-the-world device helps the right side of the heart
YOUR HEALTH: First-in-the-world device helps the right side of the heart