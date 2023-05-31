Facebook
BRPD honors fallen officers killed in chopper crash, another killed by COVID

The Baton Rouge Police Department honors fallen heroes Lt. Michael Godawa, Sgt. David Poirrier, and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro during a ceremony in front of their headquarters.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three new names have been added to a long list of fallen law enforcement officers whose names are etched in a memorial in front of the Baton Rouge Police Department’s headquarters.

According to BRPD, police honored fallen heroes Lt. Michael Godawa, Sgt. David Poirrier, and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro and their families with a presentation of the engraving of their names in the City of Baton Rouge Law Enforcement Memorial.

The Baton Rouge Police Department honors fallen heroes Lt. Michael Godawa, Sgt. David Poirrier, and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro during a ceremony in front of their headquarters.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

The memorial states that it is “dedicated in memory to those who paid the supreme sacrifice.”

The Baton Rouge Police Department honors fallen heroes Lt. Michael Godawa, Sgt. David Poirrier, and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro during a ceremony in front of their headquarters.(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro were both killed in a BRPD helicopter crash near Port Allen on March 26, 2023.

At the time of their death, Poirrier had been with the force for 17 years, and Canezaro had been with them for 16 years. They were assigned to the air support unit.

Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro
Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro(WAFB)

They were both recognized back in 2019 as “Officers of the Month” for their service.

Lt. Michael Godawa passed away from COVID-19 on July 31, 2021.

Godawa had been with the force for 27 years. He died on what was supposed to be his retirement day.

Lt. Michael Godawa
Lt. Michael Godawa(WAFB)

