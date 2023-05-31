Facebook
Baton Rouge student competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Ten-year-old Rishaan Reddy is a student attending University Lab School.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Each year, students from all walks of life have the opportunity to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Young spellers travel to Maryland’s Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center for the big competition.

This year, five students from Louisiana competed in the bee, including a young man from Baton Rouge.

Ten-year-old Rishaan Reddy is a student attending University Lab School. He likes to play piano, guitar, and drums. The 5th grader says playing tennis is his way of relaxing.

He advanced through three rounds before he was eliminated in the fourth round on Wednesday, May 31. He finished in 74th place.

The word Reddy had to spell in the fourth round was ulcerative.

The final rounds of the national bee will air on WBXH and Bounce on Wednesday and Thursday, June 1.

