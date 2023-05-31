Ascension Councilman agrees to suspend law license

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court’s disciplinary case against Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron is settled. The councilman’s law license is suspended for 30 days as part of a resolution reached between Orgeron and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

The resolution technically calls for Orgeron’s law license to be suspended for one year and one day, however the agreement defers all but thirty days of that punishment as long as Orgeron maintains a two-year probation period after the thirty days.

Dissenting justices Scott J. Crichton and Piper D. Griffin wrote that the punishment for Orgeron’s fist fight with a disgruntled client is too severe for the crime.

Reacting to news of the suspension, Orgeron said the court’s rules were fairly set. He added that his law office has been closed because he’s been focused on improving his health.

“It is what it is,” Orgeron said.

Orgeron and his former client were both convicted of simple battery for a fight inside of Orgeron’s law office in October of 2021.

The client had come to Orgeron’s office to pick up a check. Later, the two started arguing and eventually became physical with each other, according to statements made by both men.

Both men blamed each other for starting the fight. Unable to figure out who the aggressor was, deputies issued criminal summons to both men.

Orgeron said he had considered appealing the conviction but decided it would be a “waste of time.”

He alluded to having political enemies in the parish who he feels would undermine his attempts to get the conviction thrown out.

