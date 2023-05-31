Facebook
4 dogs rescued, 1 person injured after house fire

The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced it happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of Voss Drive near Winbourne Avenue.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced it happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of Voss Drive near Winbourne Avenue.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured and four dogs had to be rescued after a house fire early Wednesday, May 31.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department announced it happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of Voss Drive near Winbourne Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found one person outside, without injuries, and a small fire on the front porch.

Crews made their way inside and found another person who lived in the home and four dogs.

EMS took the person to the hospital for minor injuries, according to a spokesman with the department. The dogs were not harmed.

Officials said firefighters were able to contain the fire to the front porch and front room.

The cause remains under investigation.

