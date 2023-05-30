Victim identified in deadly early morning shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a reported early morning shooting in Baton Rouge.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 on Wentling Avenue near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd, emergency officials confirmed. Residents told WAFB the shooting happened at Hidden Pointe Apartments.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim was identified as Tyron Dante Warren, 23.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

