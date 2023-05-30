Facebook
Teen injured in crash while on the way to prom visits first responders

Student visits East Side Fire Department
Student visits East Side Fire Department(East Side Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One of the Central High School students injured in a crash while on the way to her prom visited first responders on Tuesday, May 30, to show her gratitude.

The first responders rushed to the scene of the crash on Central Thruway near Hamilton Avenue on the evening of Saturday, May 6.

Four students, including Rylee Vickry, were in a vehicle that was hit by an alleged drunk driver, according to authorities.

RELATED: 4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Vickry became trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by the first responders.

The student showed her thanks during a visit to the C-shift at the East Side Fire Department.

“We were blessed with the opportunity to meet Rylee under much better circumstances today and happy to see her making an astounding recovery,” read a post from the East Side Fire Department on social media.

The firefighters said the Vickry is welcome to visit anytime.

