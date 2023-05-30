School officials in West Baton Rouge Parish announce summer meals program

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish School Board has announced a free summer food program.

The federally-funded program is the result of a partnership between the West Baton Rouge School System, the Louisiana Department of Education, Kleinpeter Diaries, and City Hospitality Family.

Officials said the free seven-day meal boxes will be distributed every Friday in June between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Port Allen High School. The school is located at 3553 Rosedale Road in Port Allen.

The meals are available for children 18 years or younger. Officials said you do not have to live in West Baton Rouge Parish to participate.

Participants will need to complete a form and list the names of children who the meals will go to.

The meals will be available while supplies last.

Anyone with questions about the program can contact officials by calling the number (225) 343-8309.

