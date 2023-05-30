Saints wrap up 4th day of OTAs, Winston transitioning to backup role

NEW ORLEANS WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints wrapped up their fourth day of OTAs for the off-season and head coach Dennis Allen said his guys looked exactly like a team that has been off for four days.

The ball was one the ground more today than it was in the previous three practices.

Coach Allen said zero had to do with effort.

“The ball was on the ground more than it had been in the previous three practices. It had zero to do with effort. I think our guys are out here working hard I just don’t think we executed quite where it needed to be and we are in a race to improves versus 31 other teams so you don’t see any of these opportunities slide by,” Allen said.

With the arrival of Derek Carr as the man under center, you would have thought that would be the end of Jameis Winston’s tenure in New Orleans but Winston agreed to a restructured deal to remain a backup. It seems like he is fine with that. He will just continue to help this team build toward getting a Super Bowl and bringing that veteran’s presence in the quarterback room.

“The main thing is it’s an opportunity and I’m just grateful every chance I get an opportunity to step in the building and play a sport that I love. However, I know that I’m still a starting quarterback in this league but it’s all a process. There’s some Hall of Famers that made their big break at 30. I’m still young, I’m still 29 but right now my role is to serve this team in the role that I’m in. And all in to doing that,” Winston said.

