Prayer service held amid ongoing search for missing veteran last seen in Scotlandville

As the search continues for a man last seen in the Scotlandville area on May 15, family and friends will gather on Monday, May 29, to pray for his safe return.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The search continues for a veteran who reportedly went missing from the Scotlandville area in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Ronald Christopher Bates, 54, was last seen on May 15 at his home on Avenue K in the Hudson Square Apartment.

On Memorial Day, family and friends gathered at an area community center to pray for the veteran’s safe return.

“His family always knew where he was, what was going on, and that type of thing. So, for him to be missing, this is definitely out of his character,” said Burnette King, a childhood friend.

His sister and aunt, considered as his two lifelines, are now leaning on their faith for some sort of good news.

“In times like this, of course the only thing we have to lean on is prayer. Because Lord we know one thing’s for sure, the Lord will never leave us. I know personally the only thing that gets me through is prayer,” King finished.

Councilwoman Chauna Banks and the family are planning to hold a search party in the coming days.

Bates is 5′5″ and weighs about 180 pounds, and he has initials tattooed on either his right or left arm, according to officials.

Anyone with information about Bates’ whereabouts should contact BRPD at 225-389-3853 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

