Ozone Action Day declared for Tuesday, isolated storms possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re beginning to settle into a fairly typical summer pattern locally and no significant changes are expected in today’s weather. Partly cloudy skies will allow temperatures to warm up to around 90 degrees this afternoon, with isolated showers and t-storms possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 30 (WAFB)

The main headline today is an Ozone Action Day that has been declared for both metro Baton Rouge and metro New Orleans.

Air quality levels are forecast to reach ‘Code Orange’, or ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.’ Anyone with known respiratory issues should limit time outdoors until air quality improves.

Rest of the Week

The pattern will largely remain unchanged with no major weather systems headed our way through the week. Morning starts in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees will give way to afternoon highs near or slightly above 90 degrees. Rain chances will stay low, generally running 20% or less through Friday.

Extended Outlook

If anything, temperatures may trend just a little bit hotter by the weekend. Additionally, a slightly better rain chance is expected from this weekend into early next week, with those chances running 30%-40% beginning on Saturday.

