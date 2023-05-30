No major weather changes for remainder of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The current weather pattern is not expected to be changing anytime soon. We stay mainly dry, hot, but with low humidity.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 30 (WAFB)

These conditions will keep air quality concerns for sensitive groups a concern. An Ozone Action Day has been declared for today. We are likely to have one issued for tomorrow when the new air quality forecast comes out later this afternoon.

Rain is going to be hard to come by for most. Rain chances to end the week will range between 10-20% daily. Those that do see rain will enjoy a nice cool down with about 0.25″. That amount is unlikely to do much for the yards, so sprinklers will be needed for the rest of the week. Temperatures will inch up daily from the upper 80°s today to into the 90°s Saturday.

Next week a slight increase in moisture levels will prompt a small increase in rain chances. A 30-40% daily rain chance is in place for the first part of next week. This falls more in line with early June norms.

