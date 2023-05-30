Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mississippi man identified as pilot who died last week in small plane crash off Grand Isle

The body of pilot Jonathan George was recovered May 26 off the coast of Grand Isle, authorities...
The body of pilot Jonathan George was recovered May 26 off the coast of Grand Isle, authorities said.
By Ken Daley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 33-year-old Mississippi man was identified Tuesday (May 30) as the pilot of a small plane who died in a crash last week off the coast of Grand Isle.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office said Jonathan George was the man whose body was recovered just off the coast last Thursday, one day after a Cessna 182 operated by a company called Westbank Fishing lost contact with its management during a fish-spotting trip.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the Associated Press last week that the pilot is believed to have been the only person aboard when the plane crashed May 24. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The FAA said the plane is believed to have gone down east of Grand Isle. The body was recovered just off the coast of the island community. The wreckage of the plane has not yet been located.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas
WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Cpl. Shawn Kelly with Denham Springs Police Department
Denham Springs officer critically injured in shooting; suspect dead
Cedrica Lee
12-year-old girl shot and killed; pair arrested
Teenagers injured in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver are on the road to...
4 teens headed to prom injured in crash involving alleged drunk driver; additional charges filed

Latest News

Childcare
Advocates seek funding for childcare, early education to help La. families
An deadly early morning shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 on Wentling Avenue near...
Victim identified in deadly early morning shooting
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, May 30
No major weather changes for remainder of the week
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Facing GOP backlash, McCarthy labors to shore up votes for debt deal in time to prevent US default
In this image taken from video, investigators inspect the building after a Ukrainian drone...
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine’s capital bombarded