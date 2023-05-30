Manhunt underway following pursuit involving stolen vehicle

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt is underway on Tuesday, May 30, for two males following a law enforcement pursuit involving a stolen suburban, according to authorities.

According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis, the short pursuit began on Plank Road around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Travis said the suburban was driving erratically before a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop.

When the deputy attempted to make the traffic stop, the suburban sped up and eventually ran off the road into a ditch, authorities said. They added the two males in the vehicle took off on foot into some nearby woods.

According to Sheriff Travis, a perimeter has been set up in the area of Plank Road and Highway 412.

During the investigation, authorities learned the suburban involved in the pursuit had been stolen out of Baton Rouge.

The suburban was pulling a trailer and four-wheeler, authorities said.

The Dixon Correctional Institute Dog Tracking Team and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the manhunt.

The public is being asked to be on the lookout for the two males. Authorities said they believe they know the identities of the two individuals.

Anyone with details that can help authorities is urged to contact the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (225) 683-5459 or by calling 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.